US juvenile justice officer to assess NOC
A Juvenile Justice Officer from the United States will be spending three months in Guyana to do a rapid assessment of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) and make recommendations on the way forward.
According to a GINA press release, this is part of the Ministry of Education, Department of Youth’s efforts to professionalise the NOC. The NOC has faced a series of serious challenges in recent years including a mass breakout, a fire and allegations of abuse.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments