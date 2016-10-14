US juvenile justice officer to assess NOC

A Juvenile Justice Officer from the United States will be spending three months in Guyana to do a rapid assessment of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) and make recommendations on the way forward.

According to a GINA press release, this is part of the Ministry of Education, Department of Youth's efforts to professionalise the NOC. The NOC has faced a series of serious challenges in recent years including a mass breakout, a fire and allegations of abuse.