AG says gov’t can scrap orders to acquire Carmichael Street land
-Private Sector urges gov’t to be cautious in use of law
Noting that government can scrap the controversial Orders made to compulsorily acquire two plots of Carmichael Street land, Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday said all that has happened so far is that a legal process has been triggered.
While there have been few public statements on the Orders, sources say the government has been made aware of significant disquiet over the resort to compulsory acquisition of private property and the process won't go ahead. Yesterday, the Private Sector Commission issued a statement warning the government to proceed cautiously in employing the Act as it could have a chilling effect on investor confidence.
