Auditor General raps gov’t for single-sourcing auditors

The Auditor General’s Office has stated that the APNU+AFC government should not have used the “single source” method of procurement for the selection of consultants to conduct the 45 forensic audits it commissioned upon attaining office in 2015.

After assuming office in May last year, the David Granger-led government commissioned 45 audits which sought to review the performance and efficiency of publicly-owned entities, statutory bodies, projects and activities financed by or through public funds under the former PPP/C government.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.