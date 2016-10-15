Bagotville has sluice again after 25 years

With the commissioning yesterday of an $83M sluice at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, residents have been promised relief from flooding woes and have taken up the challenge of making farming vibrant again.

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, in his remarks said that the sluice, which was out of operation for 25 years, was designed to drain the area, which consists of 1,060 acres of land and benefits about 2,500 residents/farmers.

He said the investment would allow farmers to increase their acreage and yields and reduce the losses they suffered during flooding. He assured the farmers that their fear of flooding would now be minimal.