Bartica hit by outages again
-after another generator malfunctions
Bartica residents are enduring scheduled blackouts once again as one of the generators at the town’s power station has stopped working.
Bartica residents are enduring scheduled blackouts once again as one of the generators at the town's power station has stopped working.

Mayor Gifford Marshall confirmed yesterday that the town is now experiencing another wave of outages. "I received a call on Monday and GPL [Guyana Power and Light Inc] indicated that they will be doing some maintenance work on one of the machines from 6am on Wednesday to about noon," Marshall said. Since then, he added, he was told that they ran into "a number of difficulties," which set them back to the same position they were in several weeks ago.
