Communities Ministry launches audit into City Hall spending of $300M subvention
-after Auditor General raises concerns
Concerns raised by Auditor-General (AG) Deodat Sharma about the manner in which the administration of George-town spent a $300 million government subvention has led the Ministry of Communities to launch an audit into the city’s spending of these funds.
Minister Ronald Bulkan, speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, said he was happy that the AG had been able to identify shortcoming in the accountability of local organs so early in the administration's term so that better measures for monitoring could be put in place.
