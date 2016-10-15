Dataram back in Guyana

The police today said that fugitive drug convict Barry Dataram has been handed over to them by the Surinamese authorities.

A statement from the police follows:

Following the arrest of Barry Dataram, a fugitive in Suriname and his handing over to local authorities, the Acting Commissioner of Police wishes to acknowledge the excellent collaboration between local law enforcement units and our counterparts in Suriname.

While he is fully aware of the same quality of collaboration from Government to Government, that which occurred between 13:00h. yesterday and 09:00h. this morning, represented the best efforts and sends a clear message that with the use of science and technology in law enforcement and personnel who are consummate professionals, the public interest is well served.

On the law enforcement front, we wish to sincerely thank our colleagues in Suriname.