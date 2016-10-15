Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

Fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, were yesterday afternoon captured by law enforcement officials in Suriname and Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan said he has requested that he be returned as quickly as possible to Guyana.

The capture of Dataram, who fled ahead of his sentencing late last month for cocaine trafficking, was confirmed by acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that acting on information received, ranks from the Suriname police corps’ SWAT team raided a house located in southern Paramaribo, where the couple was held.

Up to yesterday, local investigators were awaiting word from their counterparts in Suriname on whether the two were to face any criminal charge/s before arrangements would be made to have them sent back to Guyana.