Gafoors hiring US investigator following mystery blaze
-bond had just been packed with US$2M in goods
The owners of the Gafoors Houston Complex only recently secured insurance coverage for the US$2M stocks that went up in flames on Monday and an investigator from the US has been hired to determine what transpired.
Bond six, which had been rebuilt, was destroyed on Monday and it was a major blow for the company, according to Executive Chairman Sattaur Gafoor, coming just months after a large fire on May 9 in the same area.
He told reporters on Thursday at the New Thriving Restaurant on Main Street that the same day the fire erupted they had opened the bond after packing it with US$2M in stock, which was mainly for the Christmas season.
