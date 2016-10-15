GPHC CEO asked to go on leave until contract expires next year
-after Cabinet directive to board
Based on a directive from Cabinet, the Board of Directors of the George-town Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has instructed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Khan to proceed on leave until the end of his contract in July, 2017.
Chairman of the Board Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday at the GPHC.
Hanoman stated that the decision to send Khan on leave was made by Cabinet, which then issued a directive to the board.
