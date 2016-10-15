House adopts national youth policy

After a six-hour-long debate, the National Assembly on Thursday adopted the National Youth Policy, which the opposition criticised for failing to address the reality of young people in Guyana.

The motion for the adoption of the policy, moved by Junior Education Minister Nicolette Henry, was passed, despite opposition calls for it to be sent to a parliamentary select committee for more work.

A total of 15 speakers from both sides of the House made presentations, many of which were deemed too lengthy. The length of the presentations prompted Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland to eventually reduce the allotted time for the last set of contributions to 15 minutes, although the opposition did not approve and asked that the set time be reviewed. They were, however, unsuccessful.