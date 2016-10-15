Man held with drugs after Stabroek Market raid

A City Constabulary raid in the area under the clock of the Stabroek Market yesterday resulted in a man being arrested after he was found with a quantity of narcotics.

Superintendent Gordon Langevine told Stabroek News that a surprise cordon and search was carried out around 2 pm in the area. During the search, a young man known to persons in the area as “Blackie,” attempted to run but was detained by the constables who discovered several small sachets of marijuana and packets of pills on his person.

He was detained and taken to the Constabulary Headquarters at City Hall. This is the third time in a four-week period that the City Constabulary has found prohibited items in section seven of the Stabroek Market, an area that is commonly called under the canopy or under the clock.