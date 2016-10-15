Second man charged over fatal chopping of Port Kaituma dredge owner
Kemo Scott, who had been on the run from police, was yesterday brought before a city court to face a charge for the murder of a Port Kaituma dredge owner, just over a month after his father was also charged with the crime.
Scott appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on the charge that on September 2, at White Water Creek Backdam, he murdered Ryan English, also known as “Arthur.” English succumbed on September 4 while undergoing surgery for a chop wound to the head that he sustained in an attack that was carried out two days prior.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Comments
About these comments