Second man charged over fatal chopping of Port Kaituma dredge owner

Kemo Scott, who had been on the run from police, was yesterday brought before a city court to face a charge for the murder of a Port Kaituma dredge owner, just over a month after his father was also charged with the crime.

Scott appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on the charge that on September 2, at White Water Creek Backdam, he murdered Ryan English, also known as "Arthur." English succumbed on September 4 while undergoing surgery for a chop wound to the head that he sustained in an attack that was carried out two days prior.