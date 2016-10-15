Vendors picket City Hall over union snub

Calling for City Council to have a formal meeting with the Guyana Market Vendors Union, vendors from all around Georgetown armed themselves with placards and picketed in front of City Hall yesterday.

“Who must go? Royston King! Who must go? Patricia Chase-Green!” they chanted, braving the hot sun to voice their opinions. The placards told of their plight.

“Under attack we will fight back,” one placard read. “Georgetown belong to its citizens and it’s not some people personal’s property,” read another.

“We are here because we are fed up of what the council has been doing to the vendors and stallholders. We are being bullied by the Mayor and her colleagues and we are not in for that,” Dwayne Hicks, a stallholder from the Stabroek Market exclaimed yesterday. Hicks explained that while they are part of the union, and expected all decision making to be put through the union, but this is not being done.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.