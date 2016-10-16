Baishanlin Head in company seeking to quarry on Batavia
- no permission granted as yet
Chu Hungbo, Head of controversial Chinese logging company Baishanlin, has been listed as a principal of a venture seeking to quarry in the Amerindian settlement of Batavia in Region Seven but no permission has yet been given as the government is waiting for due diligence to be done.
“I am aware of an application being made, I am not aware of a licence being granted,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told reporters on Friday, when asked about the company’s quarry application. He also informed that Hungbo was listed as a principal in the company.
Further, he explained, "When I became minister I met it [the application] there. I was asked to consider granting the licence on the basis of…
