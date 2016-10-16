Boat builder struck down, killed in full view of 10-year-old son
A pedal cyclist died on Friday evening, hours after he was struck down by a motorcar while crossing the Bagotsville Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) in the vicinity of his home.
Dead is 60-year-old boat builder Clement Skeete of Lot 111 Bagotsville, WBD. Skeete was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he died while receiving medical attention. He sustained massive head injuries and a fractured neck.
The incident occurred around 19.30 hrs.
The Guyana Police Force said in a press release that Skeete was
