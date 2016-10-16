Body in trench at Mahaicony identified as missing man

The decomposed body which was found in a trench at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara on Friday has been positively identified as missing Mahaicony resident, Linden Adolphus Tappin.

The 51-year-old Tappin of Airy Hall, Mahaicony was positively identified yesterday morning by his brother, Eric Tappin.

While it is suspected that he was murdered, as there was a gaping wound to his head and his intestines were protruding, the police are