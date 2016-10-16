Body in trench at Mahaicony identified as missing man
The decomposed body which was found in a trench at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara on Friday has been positively identified as missing Mahaicony resident, Linden Adolphus Tappin.
The 51-year-old Tappin of Airy Hall, Mahaicony was positively identified yesterday morning by his brother, Eric Tappin.
While it is suspected that he was murdered, as there was a gaping wound to his head and his intestines were protruding, the police are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Comments
About these comments