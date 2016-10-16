Cops hunting suspect after man stabbed to death at Baramita

Police in ‘F’ Division are hunting a man who stabbed another to death on Wednesday last at Baramita, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Abraham Wilson, 30, of Cassique Creek, Baramita, NWD.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, the incident occurred on Wednesday, shortly after the two men were seen imbibing alcohol at a popular drinking spot in the village.

Apparently, the two men became embroiled in an argument which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect then reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed Wilson several times to the body. Wilson collapsed and died and the suspect fled the scene.

‘F’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram stated that the suspect, who has been identified, happens to be a known character to the police and the Toshao of the community.

He assured this newspaper that his ranks are working assiduously to apprehend the suspect as investigations into the matter continue.