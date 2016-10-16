Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

Less than 24 hours after being caught in an apartment in Paramaribo, Suriname, fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his common-law wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, were yesterday returned to Guyana, while the Ministry of Presidency announced an investigation into how they got fake passports to skip the country.

Dataram and Boodnarine, who disappeared ahead of their September 27 sentencing for cocaine trafficking, were arrested by the Suriname police corps’ SWAT team on Friday afternoon.

When arrested, they were found in possession of Guyana passports in the names of