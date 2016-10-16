UK-based Chatham House to examine refinery possibilities – Trotman
As it continues preparations for the oil and gas sector here, government says it has myriad plans, which include the independent United Kingdom-based think tank Chatham House coming to conduct an analysis on if an oil refinery would be beneficial here.
“We continue by the day to prepare for the eventuality of oil production,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said on Friday.
He also informed that government was currently developing and is in final stage of a process of having about seven pieces of legislation ready. Among them are the complete overhaul of the Petroleum Act, the Regulations for the Petroleum Act, legislation for the establishment of a
