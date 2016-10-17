Bandit snared by victims at Parfait Harmonie

A bandit was on Saturday night caught by victims of the robbery, which occurred at Joes Chinese Restaurant, Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and handed over to the police.

Leslie James, acting Police Commander ‘D’ division told this newspaper yesterday that the victims: Anand Persaud, a businessman and Vaughn Dilley, a Custom Broker, were at the restaurant when two unmasked gunmen held them at gunpoint and demanded cash and other valuables. The victims were relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash and their wallets.

However, during the robbery, a scuffle ensued between the victims and the bandit who is now in custody. During the scuffle, the magazine of the firearm fell out and was retrieved by one of the victims. A round was released during the scuffle, police said.

Police said the suspect who had the gun threw the weapon to his accomplice who later escaped.

The police said the robbery occurred about 11.30 pm and the apprehended bandit was handed over to the police.

According to the police, a wallet with the cash belonging to one of the victims was found in the possession of the suspect. The 23 year old bandit is from Middle Road, La Penitence. Efforts are being made by the police to apprehend the second suspect.