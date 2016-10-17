Only diversification can save sugar – PM

Reiterating the need for reforms, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that only diversification can save the sugar industry.

According to the text of remarks released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Nagamootoo said: "We need also to transform our sugar industry. The sugar industry remains the lifeblood for 16,000 Guyanese workers and their families. The industry was left in ruins with a debt of $89 billion. We pumped over $45 billion on the Skeldon factory, but the sugar industry is still on life support. Last year, we took $12 billion and this year another $11 billion from taxpayers to keep the sugar industry alive."