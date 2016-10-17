‘A’ Field, Sophia house goes up in flames

A fire just before noon yesterday reduced a two-storey wooden and concrete house to rubble at ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

While residents suggested the origin of the fire was electrical, the occupant of the home Nandkishore “Ravi” Ragnauth told Stabroek News that he was not present when it started and declined to comment further. Ragnauth told investigators that he left home around 10.30 am and approximately an hour later he was informed that the house owned by his mother was in flames.

When Stabroek News arrived on the scene fire-fighters were observed battling the blaze and later managed to contain it. Neighbours said that when the fire-fighters got to the scene the entire upper flat of the house had already been consumed by the flames. At this point, the fire-fighters sprang into action with the aid of public-spirited citizens and began to fight the fire.