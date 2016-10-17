Health Ministry taking steps to prevent spread of Diphtheria

-vaccination campaign to target villages bordering Venezuela

The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday evening announced plans to heighten measures to prevent the spread of Diphtheria, an infectious disease that targets the respiratory system, across international borders.

For more information on Diphtheria, contact the Maternal Child Health Department on 226 7338.

The announcement came in the wake of a current outbreak in the San Antonio, Sifontes, Bolivar State of neighbouring Venezuela, where the disease has claimed 17 lives so far.

"Guyana has repeatedly attained over 90% vaccine coverage, however there are areas within the interior locations where coverage is less. A multi-disciplinary team of health professionals will be targeting villages bordering Venezuela. The team will provide vaccinations to all vulnerable children and ensure health officers in the regions are on the alert for any probable case," a statement issued by the ministry said.

