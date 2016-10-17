Mother worried over delay in trial of Muslim scholar accused of molesting boys
The mother of four boys, who were allegedly sexually molested by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali, believes that moves are being made to undermine the case and despite her repeated efforts to reach out to those in authority she says has gotten no help.
The woman told Stabroek News that she visited the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Ministry of the Presidency but was never allowed to meet with any of them to air her grievances. She said that it is unacceptable that three years after Ali was committed to stand trial in the High Court, the matter is yet to start.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments