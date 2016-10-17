Mother worried over delay in trial of Muslim scholar accused of molesting boys

The mother of four boys, who were allegedly sexually molested by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali, believes that moves are being made to undermine the case and despite her repeated efforts to reach out to those in authority she says has gotten no help.

The woman told Stabroek News that she visited the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Ministry of the Presidency but was never allowed to meet with any of them to air her grievances. She said that it is unacceptable that three years after Ali was committed to stand trial in the High Court, the matter is yet to start.