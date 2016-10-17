Plantain Walk murder accused expressed remorse for killing husband

At the trial of Nichola Joseph, who is accused of murdering her common-law husband Curtis McKinnon, a jury on Friday heard from police witness Lalbachand Dial that he was present at the station when the accused expressed remorse for killing the man.

According to Dial, a crime scene photographer, he was present at the station when Sergeant Singh cautioned Joseph and put the allegation to her that she had killed McKinnon. He said she replied, "Officer, I din meant to do that. I'm sorry. I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I did that because he hit me."