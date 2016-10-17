Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority

The Governing Board of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has appointed Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola as Chief Executive Officer, effective 26th September, 2016.

A statement from the GNBA said that Dr. Lewis-Bhola currently holds a doctorate in Transformational Leadership, having completed her doctoral degree in June of 2015 in the United States of America; she also holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Social Sciences Degree in Communication from the University of Guyana.

The statement said that the CEO plans to be “proactive and diligent in her efforts to execute the GNBA’s statutory mandate. She has already commenced strategic planning sessions with GNBA’s senior management team and hopes to lead a series of consultative sessions with broadcast operators over the next two months.”