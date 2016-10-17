Sophia Health Centre reopened with armed guards
The Sophia Health Centre is once again in operation, this time equipped with armed guards, after it was closed down briefly following an armed robbery three Wednesdays ago.
This was confirmed by Director of Regional Health Services Dr Kay Shako, who said that the facility, which has been reopened for more than a week, will now be conducting mandatory checks before persons are allowed to enter.
