Start of Bartica massacre trial delayed again
Additional legal issues that have surfaced have caused another delay in the start of the Bartica massacre trial, which is now set to commence tomorrow.
The matter, which is before Justice Roxane George at the High Court in Georgetown, was scheduled to commence on Friday morning after the judge would have handed down her ruling regarding pretrial legal matters.
However, new legal issues arose on Friday, resulting in a further delay.
