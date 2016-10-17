Ulverston woman stabbed to death, husband sought

Police are investigating the murder of Yansen Brusche, 38 years, of Ulverston, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred about 1400h. today at Second Street, Ulverston, allegedly by her reputed husband.

Enquiries disclosed, police say, that the victim was in a shop making a purchase, when the suspect armed with a knife entered the said shop and dealt her multiple stabs about her body, after which he fled the scene.

She was picked up and rushed to Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Diligent efforts are been made to have the suspect apprehended.