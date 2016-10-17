Ulverston woman stabbed to death, husband sought
Police are investigating the murder of Yansen Brusche, 38 years, of Ulverston, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred about 1400h. today at Second Street, Ulverston, allegedly by her reputed husband.
Enquiries disclosed, police say, that the victim was in a shop making a purchase, when the suspect armed with a knife entered the said shop and dealt her multiple stabs about her body, after which he fled the scene.
She was picked up and rushed to Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Diligent efforts are been made to have the suspect apprehended.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments