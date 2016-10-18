Arthur Chung Conference Centre being closed for 18 months for major repairs
The Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) will be closed from December 1 until mid-2018 to facilitate US$6.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in repairs to its interior and immediate surroundings.
This was confirmed by several ministers of government last evening. They were informed of this development by way of letters, which were dispatched to them by the Ministry of Telecommunications.
Stabroek News has since been able to confirm that the ACCC falls under the Ministry of Telecommunications. The minister, Cathy Hughes, is currently abroad on official duty.
The scope of the rehabilitation works will …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments