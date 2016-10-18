Arthur Chung Conference Centre being closed for 18 months for major repairs

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) will be closed from December 1 until mid-2018 to facilitate US$6.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in repairs to its interior and immediate surroundings.

This was confirmed by several ministers of government last evening. They were informed of this development by way of letters, which were dispatched to them by the Ministry of Telecommunications.

Stabroek News has since been able to confirm that the ACCC falls under the Ministry of Telecommunications. The minister, Cathy Hughes, is currently abroad on official duty.

