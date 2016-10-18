Bishoo achieves career high ranking

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC-West Indies spinner Devendra Bishoo has achieved a career-high ranking while middle order batsmen Darren Bravo has returned to the top 20 in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Bishoo’s match figures of 10 for 174 have helped him gain 11 places to claim 30th position following Pakistan’s 56 runs victory in the day/night Test in Dubai.

Pakistan’s Azher Ali, who won the player of the match award for his 302 not out against West Indies, has also achieved a career high position by climbing five places to 12th.

By rising 11 places to 30th, Bishoo has opened up a significant lead over team-mate Shannon Gabriel (48th), who is the second highest-ranked West Indies bowler in the series, and captain Jason Holder (61st).

The 30-year-old Guyanese bowler looks set to gain further points and edge closer to the top 20 as he is still in the qualification period.

A bowler qualifies for a full rating after he has taken 100 wickets, while Bishoo has so far claimed 69 wickets in 19 Tests.

Stylish West Indies batsman Darren Bravo is the other West Indian player to make a big impact in the latest rankings.

The 27-year-old left-hander scored 87 and 116 in the first Test against Pakistan in which the West Indies went down fighting.

Consequently, Bravo has returned to the top 20 where he has joined Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed in 20th position after rising eight places.

Last time Bravo enjoyed a place inside the top 20 was in June 2014, when he figured in 19th position.

His career-high ranking remains 15th, which he had achieved against New Zealand in Dunedin in December 2013.

Another West Indies batsman, Marlon Samuels, who scored 76 and four, in the first Test against Pakistan, has also moved up five places to 40th.