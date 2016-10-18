Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
A taxi driver is being questioned by the police after a businessman whom he chauffeuring was robbed of millions on the Georgetown seawall yesterday.
Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that the businessman, Randy France, a fuel dealer of Barima, North West District was robbed of $6.2 million in cash and other valuables.
France told investigators that four men, one of whom was armed with…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments