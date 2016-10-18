Cops probing armed robbery at Woodlands Hospital
Two men pulled off a daring daylight robbery early yesterday morning at the Woodlands Hospital and escaped with in excess of $3 million.
According to Hospital Administrator Deonarine Memraj, around 7.27 am a lone man, armed with a gun, walked up to two of the cashiers and held them at gunpoint. He demanded that they hand over the money that was in register and they complied.
The man, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses, then rushed out of the
