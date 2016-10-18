Gov’t secures DDL shares in Berbice Bridge

The government has spent over $40 million to purchase shares held by a Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) subsidiary in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI), Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference held at his Main Street office yesterday, Jordan said government, which began negotiations a year ago, paid DDL less than the asking price for the shares, which represent 10% of the of BBCI shares.

