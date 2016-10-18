GWI disclaims use of Antinfek in wells, despite documentation
– says product being researched
The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) last evening said that Antinfek has not replaced chlorine to treat water in Guyana, but that it is being researched by the utility, although documents have indicated that the chemical is being used in wells at Bartica, Diamond and Hillfoot, Linden-Soesdyke Highway and that $3.6 million have already being paid to the local subsidiary of the Thailand-based company Dove Biotech in a single source process.
Claiming that Antinfek is not harmful for human consumption, GWI, in a press release, maintained that chlorine is being used as the sole disinfecting agent in all treatment plants, while “laboratory studies are being done on the use of other treatment alternatives.” It also said that for the period September to October 2016, the corporation purchased 342 cylinders of chlorine gas from JCI Jones Chemicals and ANSA McAL to treat water.
The GWI press release came following reports that it was using the
