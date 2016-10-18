Lands and Surveys working towards online lease application

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission is working towards offering online lease applications and instant responses to questions and queries.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency follows:

Even as Government continues to work towards an efficient and professional public service sector through, in part, the implementation of digitised systems, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) has begun work to offer online lease application processing and instant response to questions and queries. These online systems will be implemented in a phased approach, which will be completed by the end of 2017.

Information Systems Manager of the GL&SC, Mr. David Cole, during an interview earlier today, said that the Commission is working on making available online all the services offered at its physical offices, through its website, which is currently being reconfigured.  However, the first phase is the refining of content of the website and this will be completed by the end of 2016.

“What we are doing right now in relation to the website specifically is that, we are revamping our existing website. We are changing its look. We are looking at refining its content and most importantly in another phase, making it much more interactive… we are working on creating a website that can effectively engage members of the public as well as any other stakeholder in the kind of services that we offer here as a Commission. We are designing a website, which can be used by not just the desktop but the smart phones so that when persons access it, it is fully responsive to the device it is being accessed from,” he said.

In 2017, the Commission will be working to make the chat feature available by mid-year, to afford customers and members of the public instant responses to their questions, queries and suggestions while the online processing of applications is expected to take shape by the end of 2017.

“We are trying to make it very dynamic. We want to put in a chat feature… We want to be able to do a better display of our maps because a lot of persons do not know that we produce a variety of maps for any kind of use. We hope for it to be really efficient and for it to provide timely feedback. Whatever can be done at our physical offices we want our website to be able to provide that to our stakeholders. The application process is one such service. In moving in line with Government’s move to be more digital and this concept of e-governance, we want to be able to have our clients with the application process, doing it online, submitting the application, vetting it and processing it,” he said.

While he noted that there are some legal ramifications in terms of notarised signatures among other things that are yet to be worked out, Mr. Cole said that the ultimate goal is a more efficient Commission and satisfied stakeholders.  “Definitely the intention is to be as transparent as possible and to offer what we offer at our offices, online,” the Information Systems Manager said.

While these works are ongoing inside the Commission, the eGovernment Unit of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications is also working alongside the Information Systems Department of the GL&SC to create a Wide Area Network (WAN), which will link all of the databases and record management systems of the various offices of the GL&SC. This will ensure that there is greater collaboration among the offices and better retrieval of client records, regardless of their location.

Chief Executive Officer of the GL&SC, Mr. Trevor Benn, said that the Commission is working on serving the needs of its customers and stakeholders and as such, will review and reconfigure its services to suit this goal.  Already, the Commission has removed its dress code, while the current application process is scheduled to undergo come changes.

In the past, persons applying for renewals of their leases were required to undergo the same processes as someone applying for the first time. Since taking office however, Mr. Benn said that this has changed and persons are now able to have their renewals completed almost immediately, providing they would have satisfied the required criteria.

 

More in Local News

Dead: Yansen Brusche

Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

default placeholder

Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

default placeholder

Cops probing armed robbery at Woodlands Hospital

default placeholder

Plane found at Yupukari traced to Colombia

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre in 2008

Arthur Chung Conference Centre being closed for 18 months for major repairs

default placeholder

Jordan refutes Auditor General’s findings on gov’t spending

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  2. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  5. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  6. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  7. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  8. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority

  9. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage