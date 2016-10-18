Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Dominica
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea’s Lesser Antilles archipelago today, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake’s epicenter was some 15 miles (24 km) west of the capital, Roseau, it said.
Although a magnitude 5.8 quake is capable of causing considerable damage, it was relatively deep, 91.8 miles (148 km) below the seabed, which would mitigate its impact.
Dominica has a population of about 72,500 people.
