Plane found at Yupukari traced to Colombia

The twin-engine Cessna plane found at the Yupukari Airstrip, in Region Nine, originated from Colombia and residents had found it almost a month before an official report was made to authorities last month, according to the preliminary findings of Brigadier (Ret’d) Edward Collins.

Collins made the disclosure yesterday when he handed over a preliminary report from the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), which he is heading to probe the discovery, to Minister of State Joseph Harmon at the Ministry of Presidency.

"The aircraft was discovered by the Joint Services on September [13] but it was in that location