Sunken dredge finally removed from Mazaruni River

The sunken dredge that had blocked the Mazaruni River for months has finally been completely removed.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Head of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Claudette Rogers confirmed that the dredge had been completely removed from the river and the channel was now accessible for boats to travel freely.

Rogers also pointed out that the salvager was in the process of dismantling the dredge which should be completed in the week.

For the 43 days that the Crown Mining dredge blocked the channel, miners and residents could not get to Bartica and other areas to restock on goods, unless the tide was at an optimum level and as a result persons living in the riverain areas and miners were stuck. The government, MARAD and Crown Mining had come under intense pressure to move the dredge as even medical supplies to riverain communities were affected. However, because of the high tide and the location, the dredge was reportedly difficult to access and it was said that moving it would require special equipment.

On October 1, government instructed that the sunken river dredge be removed immediately, even if it meant destroying it.

Days later, an expert salvager was hired and the removal of the dredge subsequently commenced.