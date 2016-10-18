Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
– despite shopkeeper’s heroic action
The heroic action of a Corentyne shopkeeper, who ran and grabbed on to a man as he was stabbing the mother of his four children, allowed her to escape, but was not enough to save her life as she subsequently succumbed. The man also escaped and is currently being sought by the police.
Dead is Yansen Tamika Brusche, 38, of Lot 20 Ulverston Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to information gathered, Brusche who operated the canteen at the Alness Primary School had just returned…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
