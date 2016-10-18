Vendors worry over ventilation at reconstructed Kitty Market
Vendors due to take up spots at the reconstructed Kitty Market are concerned about the apparent lack of ventilation at the facility, which is scheduled to open on November 1.
The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) had planned to install air conditioning (AC) units in the market. However, due to City Hall’s financial constraints, Town Clerk Royston King had told Stabroek News that air conditioning would be restricted to the meat and fish section of the market, while extractor fans, among other things, would be used to ensure the entire complex is properly ventilated.
When Stabroek News visited the site yesterday, there were no changes made as yet to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
