Bartica for 31-hour blackout

Most of Bartica will be without power for 31 consecutive hours beginning at 6 am on October 20 to 1 pm on October 21, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said today.

This is to facilitate repairs to a generating set at the Bartica station in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

As a consequence, GPL said “available generation will be significantly reduced by a further 800kw as the No. 11 Generator remains offline for major maintenance, thus necessitating an unfortunate outage to the entire Township with the exception of customers on First Avenue between 3rd and 9th Streets from 06:00 hrs on October 20 to 13:00 hrs October 21.

“The remaining operational generator (No. 12) with generating capacity of 500kw will remain in service during this period to dispense power within the power station and customers within proximity of the station for the execution of works. We are urging the citizens of Bartica to prepare amply for this regrettable extended period of outage while we work to restore electricity.”