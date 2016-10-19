Co-worker released on bail, others being questioned
-as probe into Bartica gold miner’s murder continues
Following questioning by police, a co-worker of gold miner Abraham Mohammed Khan, who was found buried in a shallow grave at Bartica after a reported robbery, has been released on station bail.
The man, who had accompanied Khan to transport raw gold for their employer, had claimed that they were attacked after leaving their mining camp.
Commander of 'F' Division Ravindradat Budhram confirmed the man's release on Monday afternoon.
