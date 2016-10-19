Contractor agrees to redo access road in Barakara – Armogan

A contractor who is owed $2M on a construction contract in Barakara, has agreed to redo the access road and other parts of the project before receiving his outstanding payment, according to Region Six Chairman, David Armogan.

The project which was estimated at $7.5M, involved the construction of a revetment outside the compound which houses the nursery and primary school, the health centre and the community centre in Barakara, located 50 miles up the Canje River, Berbice.

During the process a decision was taken that …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.