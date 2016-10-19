Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-wife remanded
Days after being handed over by the Suriname police, convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram yesterday learned that he would be spending the next eight and a half years in jail.
In addition to the five-year sentence that was handed down in his absence last month, Dataram was yesterday sentenced in a Georgetown court to a total of three and a half years in jail for charges of attempting to defeat the administration of the law to avoid the consequences, forging a passport and leaving the country without presenting himself to an immigration officer.
Dataram, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was yesterday charged along with his common-law wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, with …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments