Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

Days after being handed over by the Suriname police, convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram yesterday learned that he would be spending the next eight and a half years in jail.

In addition to the five-year sentence that was handed down in his absence last month, Dataram was yesterday sentenced in a Georgetown court to a total of three and a half years in jail for charges of attempting to defeat the administration of the law to avoid the consequences, forging a passport and leaving the country without presenting himself to an immigration officer.

Dataram, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was yesterday charged along with his common-law wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, with