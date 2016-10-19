Eccles man denies using house to distribute cocaine

An Eccles man was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail by a city court after he denied using his premises to distribute cocaine.

Deon Coates, 39, was read a charge that stated that on October 15, he used his Lot 930 Eccles New Housing Scheme home for the distribution of narcotics; that is to say, he had a vacuum sealer, a pressing machine and a quantity of plastics, all with cocaine residue.

Coates denied the charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was granted $150,000 bail after the prosecution did not raise objections.

The matter has been adjourned to November 7 for report.