Full power restored but Bartica residents wary
Full power was restored to Bartica on Sunday night, but the town’s residents remain wary as they have no guarantee that the aged generators will continue to work as they should.
Speaking to Stabroek News on Monday, Mayor Gifford Marshall explained that the power was restored sometime between 7 pm and 8 pm on Sunday.
However, while the Town Council is grateful that the power was restored in less than a week, Marshall pointed out that there is need for the management of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to look at what happened over the past month in the town
