Jagdeo says justified in distribution of broadcast licences
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo said he is justified in the decisions he made in the granting of broadcast licences, especially the radio licence he gave to his own party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).
“They talk about the friends and family thing, the broadcast legislation. Every time I opened the papers I see Jagdeo gave his friends and family this stuff… you hear every single day, friends and family, and of course the PPP got a licence and I don’t mind that one,” he told a forum his party held at the Sleepin Hotel on corruption, last week.
Further, he added “I am a politician, so they can …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments