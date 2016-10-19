Norton St man gets four years in jail for ganja trafficking

Joseph Winston John, at whose home police found over 300 grammes of marijuana in June, was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail for possession of the drug for trafficking.

The charge against John stated that on June 30, at Norton Street, Lodge, he had in his possession 326 grammes of cannabis for trafficking.

At the conclusion of his trial before Magistrate Judy Latchman, John closed his case after calling his sister, Tandeka Hart, as a witness. Subsequent to her evidence, both John's attorney, Clyde Forde, and police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves gave closing addresses. Forde maintained that his